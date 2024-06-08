Kristina Godich, 31, of Manalapan, was riding in a BMW at the time of a multi-vehicle accident around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 2, on Route 9 in Old Bridge, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Godich was pronounced dead at the scene, and five others were injured.

According to her obituary on the Freeman Funeral Homes website, Kristina is survived by her son, Jayson, her husband, Ben Futerman, her parents Arthur and Marina Godich, and countless other close friends and relatives.

Born in Uzbekitsan, Kristina moved to the U.S. as an infant and had ben working for Wells Fargo as the vice president of Risk Management, her obituary says. Kristina's LinkedIn page shows she earned her bachelors in math and finance from Rutgers.

"Kristina was a cherished daughter, whose love for her parents knew no bounds. She was a loving wife and a best friend to a husband who adored and spoiled her. She was a devoted mother, whose love and adoration for her little boy knew no limits," her obituary continues.

"Kristina was a shining light in her family’s life, a beacon of joy and warmth that illuminated every single moment of their lives. From her first steps to her last embrace, Kristina showered her family with loving care, affection, gratitude and unwavering support. Her laughter echoed through their home, her hugs were the most comforting embrace, and her love was a constant source of strength and gratitude.

"She cherished every moment spent with her family, whether it was sharing stories around the dinner table or simply basking in each other's presence."

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12 at the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home on Route 9, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum directly after.

Click here for Kristina Godich's complete obituary.

