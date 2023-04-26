Middlesex County Man, 32, Dies Day After Being Struck By Car

Sal was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on Wednesday, April 19, and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day, his obituary says.

Born in New Brunswick, Sal went to St. Matthew’s School until eighth grade while serving as an Altar boy. He then attended St. Joseph's High School, where he played as a goalie on the ice hockey team.

Sal spent four years as an Electrician Apprentice for Tom Lacik Electric after earning his electrician degree and “was very happy because he really loved his work,” reads his memorial.

Above all, Sal was known for his upbeat personality, his generosity, and the unwavering support he had for his loved ones.

“Sal was a person that really cared about his friends and people in need,” reads his memorial. “He was very loved. He was always there to listen. He was very devoted to family and friends.”

Sal’s surviving family members include his mother, Kim; his brother, Nicholas Jr.; and many more.

Meanwhile, nearly $2,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Sal’s funeral expenses as of Wednesday, April 26.

Fundraiser creator Kay Trygar says Sal’s passing marks the family’s second sudden loss in a matter of months.

“Less than 6 months ago, Kim unexpectedly lost her son, Chris, Forever 38,” reads the campaign. "2 unexpected funerals for her sons..."

Sal’s visitation was scheduled for Friday, April 28 at Boylan Funeral Home in Edison.

“No Mom should have to worry about the cost of a funeral for their child,” reads the fundraiser. “Any donation will be greatly appreciated.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Sal Caiola’s Funeral’ on GoFundMe.

