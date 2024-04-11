Overcast 55°

Michael Arena Sentenced

A 64-year-old man from South River has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage bicyclist, authorities said.

Michael Arena was sentenced on Wednesday, April 10 for knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death and vehicular homicide, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

On July 7, 2023, at 4:21 p.m., South River police responded to the intersection of Whitehead Avenue and Russell Avenue. Police found the victim, a 14-year-old boy, who was struck by a white work van while riding his bicycle. The white work van fled the scene of the crash. The victim was taken to the hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Later that day, Arena was transported from his residence to the South River Police Department for questioning where he admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, the prosecutor said.

