Boy Killed Riding Bike In Small Central Jersey Town Leaves Community Reeling

A GoFundMe campaign identifies the boy killed in South River on Whiteland and Russell avenues Friday, July 7 as Bryan Barbosa.

"Today our town had a devastating loss," campaign founder Nicole Martins writes, noting "a child was taken from him family because of negligence and disgusting behaviors."

Meanwhile, 63-year-old Michael Arena has been charged in the crime, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and SRPD Chief Mark Tinitigan announced.

"The town of South River is so small, we all always look after each other’s children who are playing outside. Going to the park. Riding there[sic] bikes," Martin continues on the GoFundMe. "To hear this horrible tragedy broke everyones heart."

