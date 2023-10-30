Menlo Park Diner Shuttered By Fire In Kitchen: FD

The fire at the Menlo Park Diner, 1475 Route 1, broke out on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9:58 p.m., according to Edison Fire Chief Andrew Toth.

"It was more smoke than anything," said Toth who noted there were no injuries.

The restaurant had closed for the day at 3 p.m., the chief said.

The fire was extinguished in 15 to 20 minutes, he said.

The exact cause was undetermined and under investigation by the Middlesex County Fire Marshal.

“It will be shut down until they make repairs,” Toth said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.