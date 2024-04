Manuel Rivera had been charged with arson and murder for killing his son, Christian, near Sayreville High School on March 28.

He died on Wednesday, April 17 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Rivera had suffered from self-inflicted stab wounds and burns and remained in critical condition until his death, the prosecutor said.

