Man Staying With Family Friend Dies In Edison Fire: Prosecutor

A 71-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at a family friend's house in Edison, authorities said.

by Cecilia Levine and Jon Craig

First responders called to a blaze on Poll Place found James Thomas, 71, of Edison, in an upstairs bedroom of the home, unresponsive around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.

Thomas had been staying with the family, Ciccone and Bryan said. He was taken to JFK Hospital where was pronounced dead.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. 

No firefighters or police officers were injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is not suspicious in nature and was accidentally caused, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is active and continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Geist of the Edison Police Department at 908-421-4741 or Detective Matthew Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354.

