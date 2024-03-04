Man Stabbed Woman With Scissors, Shot By Police In Old Bridge: Prosecutor

Old Bridge police shot the suspect after the stabbing incident at the Hampton Inn at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, authorities said.

Christopher Serrano, 42, of Manalapan, is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old woman at the hotel at 300 Spring Valley Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Serrano is currently at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital being treated for his injuries, Ciccone said on Monday, March 4.

The female victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital with multiple stab wounds, Ciccone said. She has been treated for her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, Ciccone said.

Serrano was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, she said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3289.

