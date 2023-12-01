Mother Missing, Son Injured After Fire In Woodbridge

The woman's son was injured in the fire, which is under investigation, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.

Authorities did not release their names.

At approximately 6:45 A.M., police and firefighters were called to a residence on Greenbrook Avenue in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge.

They observed the house engulfed in flames, shortly after the house collapsed, Ciccone said.

An adult male is being treated for injuries and his mother is still missing at this time, Ciccone said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-3289.

