Lifestyle

What We Know About Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas' Weekend Wedding

Cecilia Levine
Teresa Giudice poses with Louie Ruelas in Ortley Beach, where they met in 2020.
Teresa Giudice poses with Louie Ruelas in Ortley Beach, where they met in 2020. Photo Credit: Louie Ruelas Instagram

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice tied the knot with beau Louie Ruelas Saturday, Aug. 6.

The couple exchanged their vows at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick. The wedding was filmed for a Bravo special, according to People.

Giudice's four daughters along with former cast members Dolores Catanita and Jennifer Aydin served as her bridesmaids wearing baby pink, photos from the event show.

While countless Bravo stars attended the event, Giudice's brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga did not attend, according to People. Neither did Dina Manzo.

Photos posted to RHONJ Obsessed show Giudice, 50, in white lace gloves and a mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline, wearing a crowd made of diamonds. 

Videos show her playing the drums during the reception and dancing with her new beau.

