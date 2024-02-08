Good Samaritans Become Victims When Woodbridge Driver In I-95 Crash Flees In Their Car: Police

Nadeem Cassiem of Keasbey (Woodbridge) was heading south on I-95 in a Toyota Rav4 in Newark, DE near State Route 273 around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 7, when he rear-ended a white Dodge RAM pickup, Delaware State Police said.

A concerned passerby stopped to check on the drivers for injuries, at which point the Cassiem got into the Good Samaritan’s Mercury Mountaineer and fled southbound on I-95 in the stolen SUV, DSP said.

Troopers identified Cassiem as the driver of the Toyota and the suspect who stole the Mercury.

Shortly after fleeing, Cassiem and the stolen Mercury were located in Maryland by Perryville Police Department (Cecil County).

Cassiem was taken into custody by Perryville Police Department without incident. Upon extradition to Delaware, Cassiem will be charged with one felony count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and multiple traffic violations.

