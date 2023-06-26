Four Central Jersey Children Were Left Alone During Apartment Fire: Prosecutor

Estela Onofre-Maceda, of Old Bridge, has been charged with seven counts of child endangerment in connection with the incident, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone

On Sunday, June 25, at approximately 6:40 a.m. authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at an apartment on Cottonwood Lane in Old Bridge.

Upon their arrival authorities located four juveniles who were left in the apartment unattended, Ciccone said.

Two of the juveniles were transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital to be treated for their injuries, she said.

The investigation of the fire is being conducted by the Middlesex County Fire Marshal and the Old Bridge Township Fire Officials.

An investigation revealed that Estela Onofre-

Maceda, 31, of Old Bridge, left four juveniles unattended during the early morning hours when the fire started, Ciccone said.

Additionally, information was gathered, and it was determined that Onofre-Maceda left three juveniles unattended on the night of June 23 into the early morning of June 24, she said.

On June 25, Onofre-Maceda was arrested without incident and is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of her pre-trial detention hearing.

This is an active and ongoing investigation anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mottola of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 X 3232 or Detective Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-3652.

