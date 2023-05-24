Four Burglary Suspects Arrested During Central Jersey Break-In: Police

Police said the following men were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, attempted theft and criminal mischief.:

Rolando Espinosa Cardenas, 50, of North Bergen;

Pedro Hernandez-Santana, 22, of Union;

Joshua Morales, 21, of Newark; and

Janier Poueriet, 22, of Newark.

On May 4, at 9:30 p.m., South Brunswick police received a call from a local business owner who was reporting that four individuals were attempting to break into a shipping container in the parking lot of their business located on Deans Rhode Hall Road, police said.

The caller stated that he was watching the burglary live on camera, and gave responding officers a description of the individuals involved, along with a play-by-play of their locations and actions, police said.

The first three officers to arrive set up a perimeter around a retention basin, where the suspects had last been seen, and were then joined by two additional officers, police said.

The officers then entered the area and checked the retention basin, where they located the four suspects, who were arrested.

Police did not identify the business.

Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka praised the collaborative effort between the business owner and the officers.

"The business owner noticed suspicious activity and relayed that information in real-time to our officers on the scene to come to a successful resolution," Hayducka said.

"I commend everyone involved in catching these suspects in the act."

