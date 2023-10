At 6:45 a.m., Monday, Oct. 23, police responded to the single-vehicle crash on New Road near Woodlot Park. The dump truck landed on its side and had taken down a number of utility wires.

There are no injuries in the crash, police said.

New Road had reopened by 9:45 a.m. between Route 1 and Wheeler Road.

South Brunswick Police Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.

