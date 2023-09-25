Dump Truck Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Another Dump Truck In Woodbridge: Police

The crash occurred at 9:42 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. on Port Reading Avenue near Lee Street, Woodbridge police said.

The dump trucks were traveling in opposite directions, police said. One truck traveling eastbound crossed over the double yellow line resulting in a collision with the other truck.

A driver from Woodland Park was found unconscious in the driver's seat.

CPR was initiated and the driver was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he subsequently passed away, police said.

The other driver, 40, from Cranford, sustained minor injuries.

The drivers' names had not been released by police.

Port Reading Avenue was closed down for approximately four hours.

No other details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.