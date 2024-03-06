Dennis Frick, 65, of Freehold, was in a Ford pickup truck when he was struck by an Infiniti around 7:45 a.m. near the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent

Frick was pronounced at the scene. The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Henry Gliottone of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5005 or Detective Jim Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

