Civilian Shot, Killed During Dispute In Old Bridge: NJ Attorney General

Officers responded to a 911 call on Woodland Avenue -- a tiny residential street less than a half mile from Cheesequake State Park -- shortly after 3 p.m. April 24, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

An officer shot a civilian who was taken to Old Bridge Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m., the attorney general said.

" The identity of the decedent and the officer are not being released at this time," Platkin said late Monday evening.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are, the attorney general has said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, he said.

Once the investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is completed, the results are presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” the attorney general said.

The panel then renders a ruling on whether the incident was handled according to the attorney general's guidelines.

