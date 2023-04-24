Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Dies, Passenger Seriously Injured In South Jersey Crash

The crash occurred on Route 687 West after a Pemberton Township police officer tried to stop the cyclist, who crashed into a civilian's vehicle near the intersection of Davis Street in Pemberton shortly after 5:16 p.m. last Thursday, April 20, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The as-yet unidentified motorcyclist was killed and a passenger -- also not yet identified -- was seriously injured in the crash, Platkin said.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are, the attorney general has said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, he said.

Once the investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is completed, the results are presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” the attorney general said.

The panel then renders a ruling on whether the incident was handled according to the attorney general's guidelines.

ALSO SEE: A civilian was shot and killed by police responding to a dispute call in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge on Monday, authorities said. READ MORE....

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.