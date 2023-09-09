Charlie Puth Engaged To GF He Met Growing Up In New Jersey

New Jersey native and Golden Globe Award-winner Charlie Puth is engaged to his girlfriend Brooke Sansone.

The two know each other from their childhood in a "small town" in the Garden State, 31-year-old Puth said last year on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show."

"As my life gets more turbulent... it's really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time," the "See You Again" singer told Stern.

Puth is from Rumson while Sansone, 24, appears to have Monmouth Beach ties. The two went Instagram official last December, and announced their engagement on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Sansone's LinkedIn profile says she works as the digital marketing and PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors. She graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School before studying marketing at the College of Charleston.

