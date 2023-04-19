Central Jersey Teacher Mishandled Special Needs Student: Prosecutor

Christine Paduch, of Howell. was charged with child endangerment, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Monday, April 17, Detective Ryan Hall of the Old Bridge Police Department and Detective Oscar Ayala of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office conducted an investigation regarding allegations of abuse upon a special needs student at Madison Park Elementary School.

Paduch was arrested without incident.

On Tuesday, April 18, Paduch had her initial court appearance and was released from custody with conditions.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hall of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 X 3202 or Detective Ayala of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-4194.

