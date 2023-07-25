Overcast 73°

Flooding Brings Reports Of 'Cars In Water' In Middlesex, Monmouth Counties (Developing)

Heavy flooding caused by fast-moving storms brought reports of "cars in the water" and rescues in Middlesex and Monmouth counties.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, several people were rescued from a vehicle in water in Woodbridge Township near its border with Perth Amboy, first responders confirmed.

A crew from Perth Amboy Fire Rescue assisted, a firefighter said.

Woodbridge police were not immediately available for more details.

About 15 minutes earlier, a car was reported stranded in water in Carteret, according to a developing unconfirmed report. The Carteret Fire Department and the mayor's office could not immediately comment.

At about 5 p.m., multiple cars were reported stranded in water in Shrewsbury and Middletown, according to unconfirmed reports. 

