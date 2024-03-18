Central Jersey Driver Killed In Route 130 Crash: Police

Mitchell G. Rolins was driving a Subaru Crosstek south near the Cranbury Circle at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12 when his SUV overturned several times and struck a utility pole, Cranbury Police Chief Michael J. Owens said.

Rolins was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Owens said.

Rolins was transported to Capital Health Reginal Medical Center in Trenton by Capital Health EMS and Paramedics in critical condition, the chief said. Rolins succumbed to his injuries on the following day, March 13, he said.

Agencies that assisted included East Windsor Police Department, Capital Health EMS (BLS) out of East Windsor, Capital Health Paramedics, Cranbury First Aid Squad, New Jersey Department of Transportation, and George’s Garage and Towing Inc.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to this crash is asked to contact the Cranbury Township Police Department’s Detective Bureau 609-395-0031 ext. 7719 or 7718, or Officer J. Glennon #1231 of the Cranbury Township Police Department at 609-395-0031 ext. 7731.

