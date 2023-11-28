Baby Python Removed From Rutgers University Dorm Room

Rutgers University Police Department was called on Monday, Nov. 27 to Voorhees Residence Hall on the Cook Campus.

Officer Rebecca Phillips located and safely removed a baby python from the dorm room, police said.

The snake was turned over to New Brunswick Animal Control.

"Students must receive approval from from the Office of Disability Services to live in university housing with support animals and unwanted animals should never be released," Rutgers police said on Facebook.

