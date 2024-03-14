Avenel Baby Killed By Dog ID'd In Campaign

Daymon Jair Balbuena was mauled by the dog at his home on Mereline Avenue in Avenel around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9, according to a GoFundMe campaign, along with Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Department Director Robert Hubner.

Daymon's mother, Sierra, suffered serious injuries in the attack, the campaign says.

"The love he brought to his family during his short life will never be forgotten," the boy's obituary says.

More than $16,000 had been raised on the campaign as of Thursday, March 14. AA Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15 at Flynn and Son Funeral Home. Click here for details and here to donate.

