Anti-Semitic Threats Made Against New Brunswick School Administrator On Instagram: Prosecutor

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department announced that a juvenile male has been taken into custody and charged with acts of juvenile delinquency for offenses which, if committed by an adult, would constitute false public alarm, terroristic threats, and bias intimidation.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the New Brunswick Police Department received a report detailing violent and anti-Semitic threats.

Following an investigation by Officer Jose C. Gomez of the New Brunswick Police Department, it was determined the messages were sent from a residence in New Brunswick. As a result of a continuing police investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male was identified as the perpetrator, Ciccone said.

On Friday, Sept. 8, the juvenile male was taken into custody.

On Monday, Sept. 11, a hearing was held before a Family Court Judge in New Brunswick, where it was determined that the juvenile would remain in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Gomez of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5222.

