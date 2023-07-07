14-Year-Old Boy Dead In South River Hit-Run Crash

The boy was struck by a white work van while riding his bicycle around 4:20 p.m. on Whiteland and Russell avenues in South River, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and SRPD Chief Mark Tinitigan said.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenneth Nale of South River Police Department at (732) 254-9002 X123 or Sergeant Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

