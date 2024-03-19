Starbucks Delays Closing Trenton Store

The popular coffee chain previously announced a closing date of March 30.

A company spokeswoman did not say when the store will now close.

"Yes, we have extended the closure date for our Trenton Community Store to support transition for our customers and the community; we look forward to serving our customers at nearby Starbucks locations," she said.

Trenton's Starbucks employees have been offered jobs at surrounding stores in Lawrence Township, Hamilton Township, Pennington and Princeton, she said.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora could not be reached for comment.

