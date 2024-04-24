John David Smith III has served 20 years in an Ohio prison for the murder of his first wife. Now, he's faces murder charges in New Jersey for killing his second wife, Fran Gladden-Smith, 33 years ago in West Windsor.

At 9 p.m. Friday, Dateline NBC said it will reveal a "gripping investigation exposing (the) man suspected of multiple murders."

Victims' relatives and detectives who put Smith behind bars were interviewed for the NBC program. Reporter Andrea Canning talks to West Windsor Detective Dave Mansue, former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Bob Hilland and Gladden-Smith's daughter, among others.

The daughter, Deanna "Dedy" Childers tells a story about confronting John about her missing mom. "I thought she was with you," he reportedly said.

Gladden-Smith was last seen at the couple's West Windsor condominium in September 1991. John Smith, who turned 73 on April 2, was extradited to Mercer County Correction Center three years ago to face the new murder charges.

Skull fragments found in a locker owned by Smith belong to a third, unidentified, woman, and a photograph found in his possession of an unidentified woman is the basis of an ongoing "Jane Doe" inquiry, news reports have said.

Smith has been the subject of many television movies, crime series and books, including "Murder on Pleasant Drive," and episodes of Cold Case Files, Forensic Files and Medical Detectives.

A preview of Friday's show can be found by clicking here.

