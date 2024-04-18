In one of the incidents at the Malvern School on Route 33 in Robbinsville, the teacher's slap caused a nosebleed, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice. Another incident caused a visible injury to an arm, the paperwork says.

Ekta Dwarkesh, 45, of South Brunswick, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child by abuse or neglect, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Surveillance video from the school showed Dwarkesh assaulting two children, and investigators interviewed the three children at the prosecutor’s office.

The Malvern School said preschool officials learned of the alleged incidents on March 20 and ultimately fired Dwarkesh, according to NJ Advance Media. Daily Voice reached out to Malvern School officials for comment.

The Malvern School operates 27 schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

