US Marshals Nab Trenton Double-Murder Suspect In Arizona: Authorities

A Trenton man charged with the fatal shootings of his landlord and another man last month was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Arizona, authorities said.

Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful person, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Thursday.

Vilorio-Jaquez, of Cleveland Avenue, is accused of shooting Everth Barrera, 56, of Ewing, and Edwin Obdulio Gomez Interiano, 41, of Trenton, near the first block of Cleveland Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Police responding to a Shot Spotter activation pronounced Barrera dead at the scene and transported Interiano to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

Vilorio-Jaquez, who had allegedly rented a home from Barrera, was arrested in Tuscon by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force and was being held at the Pima County Jail in Arizona pending an extradition hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.