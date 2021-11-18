Contact Us
US Marshals Nab Trenton Double-Murder Suspect In Arizona: Authorities

Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez, 33, of Trenton
Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez, 33, of Trenton Photo Credit: Pima County Sheriff's Department

A Trenton man charged with the fatal shootings of his landlord and another man last month was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Arizona, authorities said.

Gabriel Vilorio-Jaquez, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful person, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Thursday.

Vilorio-Jaquez, of Cleveland Avenue, is accused of shooting Everth Barrera, 56, of Ewing, and Edwin Obdulio Gomez Interiano, 41, of Trenton, near the first block of Cleveland Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 29.

Police responding to a Shot Spotter activation pronounced Barrera dead at the scene and transported Interiano to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

Vilorio-Jaquez, who had allegedly rented a home from Barrera, was arrested in Tuscon by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force and was being held at the Pima County Jail in Arizona pending an extradition hearing.

