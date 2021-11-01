South Jersey Man Fatally Shot In Weekend Gunfire, Victims ID'd In Double-Shooting

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting over the weekend in Trenton, authorities said.

At 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, Trenton police received a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds in the 900 block of Brunswick Avenue.

Patrol officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Dartanian Ames of Lawrence, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, according to the county prosecutor's office.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Meanwhile, two victims in Friday's fatal shootings on Cleveland Avenue have been identified as Edwin Obdulio Gomez Interiano, 41, of Trenton, and Everth Barrera, 56, of Ewing.

In all of 2020, Trenton suffered 40 murders, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office: A total of 36 of the confirmed murders were attributed to fatal shootings.

In the first 10 months of this year, there have been 33 confirmed homicides of which 32 were fatal shootings.

