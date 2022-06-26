Contact Us
Mercer
Trenton Officer Threatened Pair During Incident At Public School: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Trenton, New Jersey Police Department
Trenton, New Jersey Police Department Photo Credit: Trenton, New Jersey Police Department Facebook

A Trenton police officer has been suspended from the force after being charged with harassment for an incident at a public school in Hamilton, NJ Advance Media says citing the prosecutor's office.

Rudy Lopez, 36, was issued a summons Friday, June 24. He apparently threatened two people at Lalor Elementary the morning of Wednesday, June 15, the outlet says citing authorities.

Details were not released.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

