Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Trenton Authorities Called To 'Suspicious Death'

Jon Craig
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

Authorities are investigating a report of a "suspicious death" in Trenton.

A shooting was reported before 10 a.m. on Thursday, the second shooting in the capital city this week. 

Trenton police responded to 507 Home Ave. 

An unconfirmed report said that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim's name had not been released.

A spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office could only confirm that they were "called out on a suspicious death."

On Tuesday night, two people were shot outside a Sunoco gas station on Sanhican Driver in Trenton. One of those shooting victims, a 25-year-old man from West Windsor, died as reported here. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

