Prosecutor IDs Shooting Victim, 25, Killed At Trenton Gas Station; 20-Year-Old Shot In Face

UPDATED: A 25-year-old man from Mercer County died early Tuesday from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

A second person was shot in the face at a Sunoco gas station and remains hospitalized in critical condition after the multiple shooting in Trenton, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

The two men were blasted by gunfire about 6:30 p.m. at 110 Sanhican Drive, police said.

Both victims were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead a few hours later, they said.

The deceased victim was identified as Khalil Gibbs, 25, of West Windsor, Onofri said. Gibbs was fatally shot in the torso, the prosecutor said.

A second man, a 20-year-old resident of Trenton, was shot in the face at the gas station and remains hospitalized, Onofri said on Tuesday.

Authorities did not say whether there were shooting suspects at large, or whether the two men had shot one another.

It marks the first homicide of 2021 after a record year of murders in the capital city last year, authorities said.

Trenton has gone 76 days without a killing, Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley said.

“While this is not a cause for celebration, we believe it was because of our efforts to work directly with the community and we will continue to do so,” Coley said.

“After a very difficult 2020, our cooperative efforts seem to be helping,“ she said. “We will continue to work alongside our county, state, and federal law enforcement partners as part of a coordinated plan to root out drugs and guns in our neighborhoods.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 609-989-6406. Information also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

ALSO SEE: Record number of homicides in Trenton in 2020.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.