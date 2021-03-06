Prosecutor: Mercer County Homicide Victim ID’d As Trenton Man, 34

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally beat and struck by a car in Trenton Saturday night.

Edgar Geovani Sis-Luis, 34, of Trenton, was punched and stomped on before being struck by a white Honda Civic near South Clinton and Roebling avenues around 11:10 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Sis-Luis, who was found bleeding from his head and had visible tire marks across his torso, was pronounced dead at the scene, Onofri said.

Witness counts and video surveillance identified the man who assaulted Sis-Luis as Justin Wilkes, 21, of Ewing, who was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and third-degree endangering an injured victim, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the white Honda Civic that ran the victim over and continued toward Beatty Street without stopping was identified as Elber Yuman, 24, of Princeton Junction, who was arrested Sunday and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective Marc Masseroni at (609) 989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

