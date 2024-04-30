Kenneth Paillant, 29, of Trenton, was killed in the crash, police said on Wednesday, April 30.

The crash occurred at 3:10 a.m. on the 200 block of North Clinton Ave., police said.

Trenton Police Detective Mark Kieffer was flagged down in the Trenton Police headquarters parking lot by concerned citizens. These citizens indicated a male was injured in the street in front of 268 N. Clinton Ave after being struck by a vehicle that fled, police said.

Kieffer requested an ambulance and responded to the location where he observed the critically injured male, later identified Paillant, lying on the street. The vehicle that struck Paillant was not on scene and the driver has not reported this incident to the Trenton Police Department, police said. Paillant was taken by ambulance to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detective Kieffer is conducting this investigation with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Unit. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.