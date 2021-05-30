Idling Trenton Patrol Cruiser Stolen, Totaled During High-Speed Pursuit, Police Say

A 30-year-old woman from Morris County allegedly stole an idling Trenton police cruiser, authorities said.

Cherrelle Cooper of Morris Plains then was chased by law through Hopewell Township before being taken into custody. Trenton police said.

At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, Cooper is accused of stealing an idle police cruiser parked on East State Street, police said.

She then fled down Route 29 from to Hopewell Township, they said.

The pursuit ended when Cooper crashed into a utility pole.at Washington Crossing Road and Bear Tavern Road, police said.

Cooper was being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

She faces several unspecified charges, police said.

The police vehicle was totaled, but no one else was seriously hurt.

The incident is being reviewed by the police department's Internal Affairs Unit, according to Acting Lt. Cynthia Hargis

