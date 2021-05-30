Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Towns

  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: HIT-RUN: Driver Flees After Injuring Two Passaic County Sheriff's Officers
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Idling Trenton Patrol Cruiser Stolen, Totaled During High-Speed Pursuit, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A stolen Trenton police cruiser crashed into a utility pole.at Washington Crossing Road and Bear Tavern Road,.
A stolen Trenton police cruiser crashed into a utility pole.at Washington Crossing Road and Bear Tavern Road,. Photo Credit: Google Maps (streetview)

A 30-year-old woman from Morris County  allegedly stole an idling Trenton police cruiser, authorities said.

Cherrelle Cooper of Morris Plains then was chased by law through Hopewell Township before being taken into custody. Trenton police said.

At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, Cooper is accused of stealing an idle police cruiser parked on East State Street, police said.

She then fled down Route 29 from to Hopewell Township, they said. 

The pursuit ended when Cooper crashed into a utility pole.at Washington Crossing Road and Bear Tavern Road, police said.

Cooper was being treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

She faces several unspecified charges, police said. 

The police vehicle was totaled, but no one else was seriously hurt.

The incident  is being reviewed by the police department's Internal Affairs Unit, according to Acting Lt. Cynthia Hargis

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mercer Daily Voice!

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.