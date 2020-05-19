Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Ewing Man Charged In Trenton Cousin's Fatal Shooting

Horace Jones
Horace Jones Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A Ewing man was charged in connection with Monday's fatal shooting of a teenage cousin in Trenton, authorities said.

Horace Jones, 34, was taken into custody shortly after the Oakland Avenue shooting at 12:30 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a statement.

The victim, 18-year-old Tayvion Jones, was found in the home's kitchen with a gunshot wound to the chest, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Jones, 34, was charged with murder and possessing a weapon, Onofri said.

Police sources told The Trentonian t hat the men were feuding over women when Jones went over to the house and fired a round from outside the home, catching his cousin in the chest.

Ewing is being held in Mercer County Correction Center in Lambertville on a detention motion, which will be heard on Friday, he said.

A second fatal shooting took place about 9 a.m. on Daymond Street, authorities said. This is the same location as Saturday's shooting in which one person was killed and two others injured. Upon arrival, they discovered a 44-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on any of the fatal shootings is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org .

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

