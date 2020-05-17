1 Shot Dead, 2 Injured During Trenton Gathering

One person died and two others were injured in a Trenton shooting Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of multiple people struck around 11:40 p.m. in front of a Daymond Street home, where there had been a gathering of between 30 and 40 people, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio said.

Robert Smith, 38, was shot in the head, while a 19-year-old Hamilton man was shot in the buttocks and and 44-year-old Trenton man was shot in the back, DeBlasio said.

Smith was taken to the hospital -- where he died a short time later -- and the other two victims remained hospitalized as of Sunday morning, authorities said.

More than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene, where two vehicles were also struck.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.

