Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

1 Shot Dead, 2 Injured During Trenton Gathering

Cecilia Levine
Daymond Street, Trenton
Daymond Street, Trenton Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person died and two others were injured in a Trenton shooting Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of multiple people struck around 11:40 p.m. in front of a Daymond Street home, where there had been a gathering of between 30 and 40 people, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio said.

Robert Smith, 38, was shot in the head, while a 19-year-old Hamilton man was shot in the buttocks and and 44-year-old Trenton man was shot in the back, DeBlasio said.

Smith was taken to the hospital -- where he died a short time later -- and the other two victims remained hospitalized as of Sunday morning, authorities said.

More than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene, where two vehicles were also struck.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.

Serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

