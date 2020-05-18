Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two More Fatal Shootings In Trenton

Jon Craig
Daymond Street in Trenton, the site of a second fatal shooting in three days.
Daymond Street in Trenton, the site of a second fatal shooting in three days. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Trenton suffered two more shooting deaths on Monday, authorities said.

Police received a ShotSpotter activation for a shooting on Oakland Avenue at 12:30 a.m, Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said

The victim, 18-year-old Tayvion Jones, was found in the home's kitchen with a gunshot wound to the chest, she said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A suspect in the shooting was stopped nearby and taken into custody, DeBlasio said. His name will not be released until charges are filed, she said.

A second fatal shooting took place about 9 a.m. on Daymond Street, authorities said. This is the same location as Saturday's shooting in which one person was killed and two others injured. Upon arrival, they discovered a 44-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead and identified as Antwuan Bowens of Trenton.

Three other people were shot in Trenton late Saturday.

Police responded to a report of multiple people struck around 11:40 p.m. in front of a Daymond Street home, where there had been a gathering of between 30 and 40 people, DeBlasio said.

Robert Smith, 38, was shot in the head, while a 19-year-old Hamilton man was shot in the rear and and a 44-year-old Trenton man was shot in the back, DeBlasio said. Smith was taken to the hospital -- where he died a short time later -- and the other two victims were hospitalized, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on any of the homicides is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org .

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

