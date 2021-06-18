Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Essex County Prosecutor Seeks Help IDing Man Wanted In Shooting Of Lawrenceville Man

Valerie Musson
Know him?
Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

RECOGNIZE HIM? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lawrenceville man in Newark.

Anthony M. McGriff of Lawrenceville (Mercer County) was shot on the 100 block of Prince Street around 4:25 p.m. April 12, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephen, II said.

McGriff, 34, was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m.

The man pictured above has been identified as a person of interested and is wanted for questioning, Stephens said Friday.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

