Drug Dog Finds $100K Of Cocaine On Jersey City Man In Major Mercer County Bust: Prosecutor

A quantity of cocaine worth about $100,000 was found on a Jersey City man with the help of a narcotics K9 in Mercer County earlier this week, authorities said.

Hector Perez-Suarez, 31, was stopped in a silver BMW near Parkway Avenue in Trenton on Tuesday as part of a month-long investigation into narcotics sales, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Thursday.

A search of the car by narcotics canine officer Indy turned up a plastic bag with a kilogram of cocaine on the rear floor next to the rear center console, Onofri said.

Perez-Suarez also had $2,100 in cash, authorities said.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with the intent to distribute.

A motion has been filed to detail Perez-Suarez pending trial.

