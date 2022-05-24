Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

Valerie Musson
Angelina Ramirez, 16, of Trenton
Angelina Ramirez, 16, of Trenton Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a missing teen from Trenton.

Angelina Ramirez, 16, was last seen near 34 Anderson St., Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, May 23.

She is described as a Hispanic female and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with dark blue sweatpants and black and white shoes.

Ramirez is known to make frequent trips to the Lamberton Street Park, police said.

Anyone with information about Ramirez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.

