The reorganization is part of an executive order meant to strengthen management and ease overcrowding.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora's executive order also creates a new five-member animal welfare advisory board.

Trenton Police Lt. Alexis Durlacher will call the shots as the shelter’s new chief. Durlacher has had past animal control experience, the mayor said.

Animal welfare, adoption services, pet ownership education and humane animal control enforcement will be among the priorities, the mayor said.

"The welfare of our city's animals is a priority," Gusciora said in a press statement. "We owe it to our residents and our furry companions to provide a shelter environment that upholds standards of care, public safety, and animal welfare."

The shelter previously was operated by Trenton Animal Rocks, a local animal rescue organization. The group’s contract lapsed a few years ago.

