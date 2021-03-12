Alert Issued For Missing Mercer County Girl, 14

Police in Mercer County have issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Zahira Navedo was last seen near Country Lane in Ewing on Thursday, Ewing Police said.

She was wearing a black and red tie-dye sweatsuit with black and multicolored shoes, according to police.

Navedo is known to make frequent trips to Caldwalder Park in Trenton, as well as Berwyn Avenue, Groveland, Keswick and Ardsley Avenues in Ewing, police said.

Anyone with information about Navedo’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

