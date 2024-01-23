Person, Dog Killed In Ewing Fire: Police

First responders were called to the Boone Avenue blaze shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, amid reports of a possible entrapment inside, Ewing police said.

Officers tried to breach the home, but were unable to due to heavy smoke and heat conditions. With an assist from neighboring agencies, crews were able to extinguish the fire, but a subsequent search of the home led to the grisly discovery of one person and a dog inside who were pronounced dead by personnel.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. No details about the person killed in the blaze have been released pending notification of the next of kin.

