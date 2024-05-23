Police responded to the crash at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 on Route 518 between Kings Path and Aunt Molly Road in Hopewell, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His Saturn was traveling west on Route 518 when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The Hopewell Township Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Detective Steven Ciosek at 609-737-3100 ext. 5500 or sciosek@hopewelltwp.org.

