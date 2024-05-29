Maggie McNeil was found covered in blood after being stabbed by her son Theodore N. McNeil, 36, of Trenton, on Tuesday, May 21, around 5:10 p.m., at a home on Pennington Road, Ewing police said at the time.

According to the Trentonian, Maggie had been trying all day to get help for her son, who is schizophrenic.

Theo had allegedly been hearing voices and had assaulted numerous people at healthcare facilities, before stabbing his mother, the outlet said citing relatives.

Theodore McNeil was being held in the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

He had initially been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. It was not immediately clear if charges have been upgraded.

