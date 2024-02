The fatal crash occurred at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14 on the 3300 block of Brunswick Pike (Route 1), police said.

The 39-year-old driver from Ewing and passengers were not injured.

All lanes of Brunswick Pike (Route 1) southbound were closed during the investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call Detective Dean Sawasky at 609-844-7125 or email dsawasky@lawrencetwp.com.

