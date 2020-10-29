Poll: Biden 'All But Certain To Beat' Trump In NJ, Enhancing Amy Kennedy's Congressional Hopes

A national tracking poll finds that former Vice President Joe Biden is "all but certain" to win New Jersey in next Tuesday's election over President Donald J. Trump.

The 50-state poll conducted by The Economist gives Biden a roughly 60 to 40 percent margin of victory in New Jersey in the final days until Election Day.

That's good news for another Democrat in the state's most hotly contested congressional race: Amy Kennedy of Atlantic County is polling ahead of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew of Cape May County, a vocal supporter of President Trump.

Inside Elections currently predicts New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District is tilting in favor of a Kennedy victory.

U.S. Rep. Jim Van Drew of South Jersey with President Trump. Jeff Van Drew for Congress

South Jersey congressional candidate Amy Kennedy, a Democrat, with one of her five children. Amy Kennedy for Congress

The former public school teacher, mental health advocate and mother of five is married to former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, a Democrat who represented Rhode Island.

Van Drew pledged his “undying support” to Trump in the Oval Office last December when he switched to the Republican Party after voting against impeachment, NJ Advance Media reported. The first-term congressman, a retired dentist, lives in Dennis Township.

Kennedy's family has lived in South Jersey for four generations. She resides in the Atlantic City suburb of Brigantine.

The Economist's model averages public opinion polls, including political polls conducted by Rutgers and Monmouth universities, weights them by sample size and adjusts them for persistent partisan bias.

Democrat Joe Biden has maintained the same margin of popularity among New Jerseyans over Donald Trump since March 3, according to a tracking poll by The Economist. The Economist

The Economist then combines the average with its political-economy forecast, giving more weight to the polls as Election Day approaches.

For more details on The Economist poll of the Biden-Trump presidential race, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.